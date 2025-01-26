Class 10 Girl Dies After Monkey Pushes Her From Rooftop In Bihar

In a tragic incident, a Class 10 girl died after a monkey pushed her off the rooftop of her house in Bihar's Siwan district.

The mishap occurred in Maghar village under the jurisdiction of the Bhagwanpur police station on Saturday afternoon. Priya Kumar was studying on the rooftop while basking in the sun due to the cold weather.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of monkeys appeared on the rooftop and began harassing her. Fear paralysed Priya, preventing her from escaping. When villagers created a commotion, she mustered the courage to run towards the stairs. However, a monkey reportedly jumped aggressively and pushed her with force, causing her to fall from the rooftop. Priya sustained critical injuries, including severe trauma to the back of her head and other parts of her body. She lost consciousness due to the impact.

In a desperate attempt to save her, Priya's family rushed her to Siwan Sadar Hospital for treatment. Tragically, doctors at the hospital declared her dead upon arrival, citing multiple injuries as the cause of death.

Sujeet Kumar Chaudhary, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhagwanpur police station, confirmed the incident and shared details of the investigation: "When we learned about the incident, we went there for the investigation. The family members admitted the girl to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to multiple injuries. The family members refused to conduct a post-mortem in this case and have not lodged any complaint against anyone," Chaudhary stated.

Villagers recounted the incident, expressing shock and sorrow. They explained that the monkeys had been creating disturbances in the area for some time, and their aggressive behaviour ultimately led to this fatal accident.

The girl's family and the local community are mourning the loss of life, while concerns about increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region are growing. Priya Kumari, a Class 10 student, was preparing for her upcoming matriculation exams.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)