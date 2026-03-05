Loco Pilot Refuses To Work Beyond 9-Hour Shift, Train Halted For 3 Hours In Bihar

In Bihar, a train came to an unexpected standstill after its loco pilot decided he had done his part for the day. After completing his 9-hour shift, the driver refused to continue, sticking firmly to railway rules.

On Wednesday, his decision left hundreds of passengers stranded, confused and frustrated at Thakurganj Railway Station in Bihar's Kishanganj district.

The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train (75719), travelling from Malda to Siliguri, reached platform number 1 at 2:52 pm at Thakurganj Railway Station. But instead of moving ahead, it remained parked for almost three hours. The driver informed officials that his work hours had ended and that he could not operate the train beyond the prescribed limit.

According to railway guidelines, a loco pilot can work only 9-10 hours at a stretch to ensure safe operations. Citing these rules, the driver declined to continue without the required rest.

The train was carrying hundreds of passengers, including traders, labourers and families travelling toward Siliguri, Kishanganj and nearby areas. The long delay left many travellers upset as they waited for the situation to be resolved.