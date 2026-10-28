CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Instagram Crackdown By Centre, Many Say Posts Blocked

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that the central government has launched a crackdown on anti-government posts on social media platform Instagram.

In a post on Wednesday morning, Dipke alleged that the government is forcing a takedown of thousands of critical posts every day.

"The Instagram crackdown is not going to work! The government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day, but it seems to be missing a fundamental point. Instagram is just a platform where people are raising their questions. The reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won't make them disappear," Dipke stated.

He also warned the government that "censorship" will only fuel more distrust.

"If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to."

Dipke's comrade Ashutosh Ranka too alleged that thousands of posts were being blocked. "Thousands of Insta accounts have been restricted in India and lakhs of videos have been taken down," he posted on X.

The CJP leaders' allegation of censorship came amid complaints from several critics of the government who reported that posts were being blocked.

Satirist and lyricist Varun Grover complained that a post on one of his poems was taken down by Instagram. The post in question was a satirical poem penned by Grover on the government's 2047 Viksit Bharat promise.

"The musical version of this innocent little poem was removed from Instagram by a cowardly government. Perhaps in 2047 this ban will be lifted," Grover sarcastically posted on X along with screengrabs of the takedown message from Instagram.

The message from Instagram on Varun Grover's post read that it has been restricted in compliance with a legal requirement under India's IT Act.

Another satirist, Deshbhakt, too complained of his content being censored. "A paranoid Modi Govt has gone berserk on @instagram - any content that is slightly critical of the Supreme Leader is being taken down. Even JOKES are not being spared," he wrote in an angry post.

Legal news reporting website LiveLaw too said that its post on the ECI affidavit in the Supreme Court was taken down by Instagram.

"Instagram removes the reel posted on LiveLaw's official page about the ECI's affidavit in the #SupremeCourt. The reel, which was only an explanation of the ECI's version, was removed by Instagram saying, 'We received a legal request to restrict this content'," it posted on X.

Notably, the CJP had started as an Instagram movement and swiftly gained massive popularity, gaining millions of followers within days. The movement spearheaded the anti-NEET paper leak protests that culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Recently, the satirical platform has been at the forefront of the anti-CEC protests in the Capital and elsewhere.