Punjab vs Haryana Over Paper Leaks, Nayab Saini-Manish Sisodia Trade Barbs

While a political uproar over paper leaks continues across the country, a fierce faceoff has broken out between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Haryana government on the issue. This battle is playing out on social media. AAP's National Media In-charge Anurag Dhandha targeted the Haryana government, prompting a counter-attack from the Haryana BJP. Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has also targeted the Punjab government over statements made by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

AAP's National Media In-charge Anurag Dhandha alleged on social media that during the BJP government's tenure, over 30 recruitment examinations were marred by allegations of paper leaks or serious irregularities. These include recruitments for positions such as Gram Sachiv, Clerk, Electricity Department Clerk, Excise Inspector, Agriculture Inspector, Conductor, ITI Instructor, Naib Tehsildar, HTET, Police Constable, Patwari, TGT, Dental Surgeon, Steno-typist, UDC, Junior Draftsman, and others. The opposition argues that while exams were cancelled and inquiries ordered following reports of paper leaks, the greatest loss was suffered by the youths who had spent years preparing for them.

On the other hand, the Haryana BJP dismissed these allegations as mere political propaganda. The party asserted that the BJP government has provided jobs to lakhs of youths based on merit, without the need for recommendations or bribes. The BJP alleged that AAP is attempting to spread misinformation to divert attention from Haryana's achievements and insists that the party should first answer on issues like recruitment, law and order, and the drug menace in Punjab.

Amidst this, the Haryana Chief Minister remarked that the opposition has no agenda other than opposing PM Modi and the BJP. He noted that until two days ago, AAP's Manish Sisodia was making bold claims in press conferences, stating that if an incident like a paper leak were to occur in Punjab, their Education Minister would resign. Today, students in Punjab are protesting due to the leak of the pharmacy exam paper, yet Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal are "silently sitting in their air-conditioned rooms".

Meanwhile, when Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema was questioned about the paper leak, he categorically denied the allegations, stating that no exam paper had been leaked in the state. He clarified that a case of cheating involving electronic devices had surfaced during the Pharmacy Officer exam, and strict action has been taken in that matter.