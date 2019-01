Civilian Critically Injured After Being Shot At By Gunmen In J&K's Pulwama Police said the gunmen fired at Simranjeet Singh in Khasipora village. "He was shifted to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Srinagar for specialized treatment," a police officer said.

Share EMAIL PRINT A police officer said that the civilian is hospitalised. (Representational)

Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen shot and critically injured a civilian on Friday in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police said the gunmen fired at Simranjeet Singh in Khasipora village. "He was shifted to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Srinagar for specialized treatment," a police officer said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter