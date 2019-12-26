Paramilitary, Drones To Be Deployed In UP Ahead Of Friday Prayers

A still from the violence that broke out in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers, keeping in mind the widespread violence that hit the state last week during protests against the amended citizenship law.

As a precautionary measure, internet services, that were resumed after remaining unavailable for nearly a week in several parts of the state, were again suspended in Ghaziabad and several other places to prevent rumour-mongering.

To avoid a repeat of last Friday's violence in Gorakhpur, police staged a flag march in sensitive areas and held a meeting with peace committees in all circle and police station areas.

Paramilitary force personnel and state police force will be deployed and drone cameras will be used to ensure security on Friday, DM Vijyendra Pandiyan said.

Meanwhile, the process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum with 372 persons being served notices in different districts.

A home department spokesperson on Thursday put the death toll at 19 in the violence last week, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injury.

He said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made.