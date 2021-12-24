Odisha Sand Artist Creates Sand Sculpture Of Santa Claus With 5,400 Roses

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created the 50ft long and 28ft wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus

On the eve of the Christmas, international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus at Puri beach with about 5,400 roses.

Mr Sudarsan created the sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines".

Mr Sudarsan created the 50ft long and 28ft wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus with installation of about 5,400 red roses and some white flowers. He took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with help of his sand art institute to complete this sculpture.

On #ChristmasEve My Biggest Sand with Rose installation Art of #SantaClaus using 5400 Roses at Puri beach with the message "Enjoy your #Christmas with #COVID19 guidelines". pic.twitter.com/QMv9LGXx7l — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 24, 2021

"We all know the third wave of COVID-19 already started almost all over the World, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID guidelines," said Sudarsan, a Padma Shri awardee.

"I hope this will set a new record in the record book," he said.

Mr Sudarsan's sand sculptures on COVID-19 was appreciated by World Health Organisation (WHO).