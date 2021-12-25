Merry Christmas 2021: President Shares Greetings On Christmas Eve

Greetings have started pouring in as yet another Christmas has arrived amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Pope calling on the faithful to value the "little things in life" and show solidarity with the poor
President Ram Nath Kovind too shared his greetings on Christmas Eve and urged the citizens to resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.
In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters."
Meanwhile, Omicron, the new coronavirus strain has disrupted holiday travel during the Christmas weekend, with tracking websites reporting over 2,300 flight cancellations around the world.
Several states in the country, including capital Delhi, have banned Christmas celebrations in view of a rise in Omicron cases.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Christmas 2021:
#WATCH | Midnight mass held at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji, Goa on the occasion of #Christmaspic.twitter.com/O9I7NwKrOi- ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021