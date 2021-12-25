Merry Christmas 2021: President Shares Greetings On Christmas Eve

Happy Christmas 2021: Omicron, the new virus strain, has disrupted holiday travel.

Greetings have started pouring in as yet another Christmas has arrived amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Pope calling on the faithful to value the "little things in life" and show solidarity with the poor

President Ram Nath Kovind too shared his greetings on Christmas Eve and urged the citizens to resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, Omicron, the new coronavirus strain has disrupted holiday travel during the Christmas weekend, with tracking websites reporting over 2,300 flight cancellations around the world.

Several states in the country, including capital Delhi, have banned Christmas celebrations in view of a rise in Omicron cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Christmas 2021:

Dec 25, 2021 07:04 (IST) People attend midnight mass at different churches in Puducherry.

Dec 25, 2021 07:03 (IST) Locals along with foreigners offered prayers at Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Dharamshala on the eve of Christmas.





Dec 25, 2021 07:03 (IST) Central Baptist Church in Chandni Chowk and Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Market remain closed for visitors on #Christmas due to COVID-19.





Dec 25, 2021 07:02 (IST) Maharashtra Govt has asked churches to permit devotees only up to 50% of their capacity for the midnight mass

Visual from St. Michael's Church in Mahim, Mumbai





Dec 25, 2021 07:02 (IST) #WATCH | Midnight mass held at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji, Goa on the occasion of #Christmaspic.twitter.com/O9I7NwKrOi - ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Dec 25, 2021 07:02 (IST) Midnight mass prayers held at St. Teresa's Church in Kolkata on the occasion of Christmas.

