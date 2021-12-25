Merry Christmas 2021: Christmas Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, Statuses

There is nothing like a thoughtful card on the holidays. Here are some ideas for Christmas greetings!

It's that time of the year again. Wrapped presents waiting to be opened under trees sparkling with lights and decorations, family and friends buoying one's holiday spirit, and the smell of a delicious feast wafting from the kitchen.

All that's left to do now is to spread the Christmas cheer and enjoy the holidays! As you gear up to present your loved ones with carefully chosen gifts, you may be wondering what kinds of Christmas greetings to share with them to make them feel special on this festive day. If so, you have come to the right place.

There is nothing like a thoughtful Christmas card to keep the holiday spirit going. There is something deeply heartwarming about receiving a message from someone you care about. So this Christmas, make them smile by remembering them with a Christmas message!

Here are some Merry Christmas wishes, messages, images, photos that you can share with your friends and family:

The true blessing of Christmas is not in the gifts we receive, it's in the family that sits around the tree and makes this festival one of love and happiness. May your Christmas be full of all things wonderful.

You put the "merry" in my Christmas! Thank you for being a true friend.

May Christmas end this year on a positive note and bring good tidings for 2022. Wishing you and your family a great festive season.

Let's seize the beauty of the day and welcome festive frolic and merriment into our lives as we spend today with our loved ones. Happy Christmas 2021!

May the twinkling lights of Christmas fill your heart with hope. May Santa Claus bring you everything you wanted. May your year be full of joy. These are my wishes for you on this joyous day. Merry Christmas!

I hope this holiday season brings you peace, prosperity and all the gifts you wished for!