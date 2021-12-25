'Recall Noble Teachings Of Jesus Christ': PM Tweets Christmas Greetings

PM Narendra Modi tweeted Christmas greetings to the nation this morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Christmas greetings this morning as the country celebrated the festival amid restrictions in public places due to the pandemic.

"Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," PM Modi tweeted.

The rise of the Omicron variant heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions across the world, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more COVID-19 restrictions.

Gatherings of five or more will not be allowed in Maharashtra between 9 pm and 6 am, the state government has said. Haryana and Delhi have also tightened restrictions this Christmas, though Delhi has allowed places of worship to remain open.

The new coronavirus strain has also disrupted holiday travel, with tracking website Flightaware.com reporting more than 2,300 flights had been cancelled around the world today, news agency AFP reported.

Still, Christmas gatherings will be easier than a year ago in many other places around the world.

Santa's flight crew - including reindeer Rudolph, whose "nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no COVID-19 symptoms before taking off" - had also been given the all clear.

The joint US-Canadian command, NORAD, on a specialised website offered the public the chance to track his sleigh as it flies around the globe.