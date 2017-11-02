China Again Blocks Move At UN On Jaish Chief Masood Azhar, India Reacts Sharply India, backed by the United States, France and UK, has been trying to get Masood Azhar added to a UN list of groups with ties to Al Qaeda

342 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is the mastermind behind the Pathankot airbase attack New Delhi: Highlights 'There's no consensus' on Azhar's role in terror attacks in India: China Double standards will undermine resolve to combat terrorism: India reacts Jaish-e-Mohammed already blacklisted by the 15-nation Security Council



Reacting strongly, New Delhi said that "accommodating with terrorism" for narrow objectives was both

short-sighted and counterproductive. In a strongly-worded statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said "India strongly believes that double standards and selective approaches will only undermine the international community's resolve to combat terrorism."



India, backed by the United States, France and UK, has been trying to get Masood Azhar added to a UN list of groups with ties to Al Qaeda. His Jaish-e-Mohammed is responsible for a series of deadly attacks in India including at the Uri military base in Kashmir last year in which 17 security personnel were killed.



China, which is a member of the UN Security Council with the right to veto, said today it has rejected the move as "there is no consensus" on Masood Azhar's role in terror attacks in India.



Such decisions must be based on cast-iron evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said earlier this week.



The



Delhi believes Beijing is backing its long-time ally, Pakistan, on a matter that endangers India's national security.



Jaish-e-Mohammad has already been blacklisted by the 15-nation Security Council, but its chief has not.



Last year in March, China was the only member in the 15-nation UN Security Council to block India's application against Masood Azhar.



In August, China and India wound down their worst-ever border conflict in three decades. The confrontation between soldiers from the two countries was located on the remote and mountainous Doklam Plateau, where Indian troops stopped China from constructing a new road.





China today has once again blocked the move to have terrorist Masood Azhar, who heads the Jaish-e-Mohammed, blacklisted by the UN. The veto will create new friction with India, which has been pressing for sanctions that would freeze Masood Azhar's assets and ban international travel from Pakistan, where he lives.Reacting strongly, New Delhi said that "accommodating with terrorism" for narrow objectives was bothshort-sighted and counterproductive. In a strongly-worded statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said "India strongly believes that double standards and selective approaches will only undermine the international community's resolve to combat terrorism."India, backed by the United States, France and UK, has been trying to get Masood Azhar added to a UN list of groups with ties to Al Qaeda. His Jaish-e-Mohammed is responsible for a series of deadly attacks in India including at the Uri military base in Kashmir last year in which 17 security personnel were killed.China, which is a member of the UN Security Council with the right to veto, said today it has rejected the move as "there is no consensus" on Masood Azhar's role in terror attacks in India.Such decisions must be based on cast-iron evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said earlier this week.The wrangling over Masood Azhar , has become a major sticking point over the last two years between China and India.Delhi believes Beijing is backing its long-time ally, Pakistan, on a matter that endangers India's national security.Jaish-e-Mohammad has already been blacklisted by the 15-nation Security Council, but its chief has not.Last year in March, China was the only member in the 15-nation UN Security Council to block India's application against Masood Azhar.In August, China and India wound down their worst-ever border conflict in three decades. The confrontation between soldiers from the two countries was located on the remote and mountainous Doklam Plateau, where Indian troops stopped China from constructing a new road.