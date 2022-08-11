China Blocking Move On Terrorists 'Undermines Sanctity Of UN', Say Sources: Report

China was the only country to defend the terrorist by blocking the proposal at UN.

China blocking the blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM exposes its double speak and double standards in fighting terrorism, government sources said today.

China stalled a proposal at the United Nations by India and the US to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

Government sources told Press Trust of India that such "politically motivated actions by China, in nearly every listing case of a Pakistan-based terrorist, undermine the entire sanctity of the working methods of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee".

This is not the first time that China has obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee, they said.

In June 2022, China placed on hold a joint proposal by India and the US to list the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT, Abdul Rehman Makki, in the sanctions list.

Makki has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks, the sources said.

"It is unfortunate that the sanctions committee has been prevented from playing its role due to political considerations," said a source.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)