UN Security Council Adopts US Resolution On Gaza Peace Plan

The UN Security Council voted Monday in favor of a US-drafted resolution bolstering Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan that includes the deployment of an international force and a path to a future Palestinian state.

There were 13 votes in favor of the text, which Washington heralded after the vote as "historic and constructive," with only Russia and China abstaining -- but no vetoes.

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said after the vote that "today's resolution represents another significant step that will enable Gaza to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security."

The text, which was revised several times as a result of high-stakes negotiations, "endorses" the US president's plan, which allowed for a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to take hold on October 10 in the war-wracked Palestinian territory.

The Gaza Strip has been largely reduced to rubble after two years of fighting, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The peace plan authorizes the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.

The ISF is mandated to work on the "permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups," protecting civilians and securing humanitarian aid corridors.

Palestinian statehood pathway

It also authorizes the formation of a "Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza -- which Trump would theoretically chair -- with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

The resolution mentions a possible future Palestinian state.

Once the Palestinian Authority has carried out requested reforms and the rebuilding of Gaza is underway, "the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood," the draft says.

That eventuality has been firmly rejected by Israel.

Veto-wielding Russia circulated a competing draft, saying the US document does not go far enough towards backing the creation of a Palestinian state.

Moscow's text, seen by AFP, asked the Council to express its "unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution."

It would not have authorized a Board of Peace or the deployment of an international force for the time being, instead asking UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to offer "options" on those issues.

Waltz said ahead of the vote "delaying will cost lives."

The US won the backing of several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, publishing a joint statement of support for the text signed by Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey.

