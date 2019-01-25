New Ayodhya Bench Formed By Chief Justice, Hearing On Tuesday

Earlier, Justice UU Lalit had recused himself from the bench.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today reconstituted the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that will hear the Ayodhya case next Tuesday by adding two new judges to it.

In the last hearing of the case on January 11, Justice UU Lalit had recused himself from the bench saying he had been a lawyer in a related case.

Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Ashok Bhushan, the two judges have been added today, were part of an earlier bench in the Ayodhya case when it was headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench led by Chief Justice will on Tuesday decide on a schedule and the frequency of hearings in the case. The other judges on the Constitution Bench are Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud.

The decision on the title suit, pending for six decades and at the heart of India's most politically divisive row, comes amid demands to speed up the plan to build a Ram temple at the site where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu right wing activists in 1992.

Members of the ruling BJP, some of its allies and right-wing groups want a special executive order or ordinance to enable the start of construction before the general elections are announced. Last year, the Supreme Court refused an early hearing in the case. If the Supreme Court, however, decides on daily or frequent hearings in the case, it will be seen as a shot in the arm for those demanding a resolution to the issue before the Lok Sabha polls.

For the BJP, early hearing in the case would mean good news politically. In the last two years that the party has been in power in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu priest as well, has made Ayodhya a showcase when it comes to development and tourism projects. Part of the plan is to build a massive Ram statue in the temple town that will be the world's tallest. The BJP hopes these moves will attract votes in the general elections, especially from those among the majority Hindus who believe that a Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya at the earliest.

In an interview to news agency ANI at the start of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that any decision on passing an executive order on the Ram temple issue cannot be made unless the judicial process is over.

Muslim stakeholders in the case say an early resolution is what they want too.

The dispute in Ayodhya is over 2.7 acres of land on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished on December 6, 1992. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court allotted two-thirds of the land to the Hindus and one third to the Sunni Waqf Board. Both Hindu and Muslim organisations appealed against it in the Supreme Court, which in 2011, stayed the High Court order.