Days Before Retirement, Chief Justice Speaks On PM's Ganesh Puja Visit Row

PM Modi visited Chief Justice DY Chandrachud home on the occasion of Ganesh Puja

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has responded to the massive political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his home for Ganesh Puja, saying no judicial matters are discussed in such meetings. Responding to a question at the Loksatta annual lecture, the Chief Justice said it is a practice for Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of high courts to hold regular meetings.

"People think why these meetings. The maturity of our political system lies in the fact that there is a great deal of deference to the judiciary even in the political class. It is known. The judiciary's budget is from the state. This budget is not for judges. We need new court buildings, new residences for judges in districts. For this, the Chief Justice and Chief Minister's meetings are necessary," he said.

The Chief Justice said he had earlier served as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. "When the Chief Justice is appointed, they go the Chief Minister's house. Then, the Chief Minister comes to the Chief Justice's house. These meetings have set agenda. Say, 10 projects are going on in the state, what is the infra, the budget? The Chief Minister informs the priorities for these projects. Wouldn't you have to meet for this? If this happens over letters, the work will never get completed."

"There is a great deal of maturity in the political system. In the course of these meetings, never would the Chief Minister ask about a pending case. On August 14, and January 26, a wedding or mourning, the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice meet each other, there is no bearing on judicial work. People ask what deals are happening. This is just part of a robust dialogue," he said.

Visuals of the Prime Minister visiting the Chief Justice's residence and participating in the Ganesh Puja had sparked a massive political row, with a section of the Opposition saying that such meetings raise doubts.

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), had suggested that the Chief Justice should recuse himself from a case linked to the tussle between Shiv Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"Look, it is Ganpati festival. How many people's houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? I don't have the information. Ganesh festival is celebrated in many places in Delhi, but the Prime Minister went to the Chief Justice's house, and the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice together performed the Aarti. Our knowledge of God is such that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people have doubts," Mr Raut said.

"It seems to me that there is a tradition that in such cases, if there is a party and the judge has or is seen to have any relation with it, then he dissociates himself from that case. So, I feel that Chandrachud sahab should dissociate himself from it," he said.

Manoj Jha, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP, had said the independence of institutions must be seen. "Ganpati puja is a personal issue, but you are taking a camera. The message it sends is uncomfortable. The Chief Justice of India and the Prime Minister are tall personalities. So what can we say if they agreed to put out these photographs in the public domain."

BJP had responded sharply to the Opposition's criticism. Union minister Bhupender Yadav said the people who applaud the presence of Prime Ministers at Iftar parties "find their guts twisting and turning" on seeing the Prime Minister at the Ganesh Puja at the Chief Justice's home.

"The same people who applaud and encourage presence of Prime Ministers at Iftars find their guts twisting and turning when they see PM Modi perform Ganpati Poojan at CJI DY Chandrachud's residence. The executive and judiciary praying before Gods revered by crores of devotees across India reflects the real strength of Indian secularism. Deal with it," he said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Opposition criticism, commenting that a 2009 Iftar party hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was attended by the then Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will succeed him as the head of the Supreme Court.