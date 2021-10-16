Chhattisgarh CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Aid For Family Of Car Accident Victim

Chhattisgarh: An SUV ploughed into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday evening announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for family of the man who died when an SUV ploughed into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district, an official said.

Mr Baghel also directed that proper medical treatment be provided to 17 others who were injured in the incident, said Jashpur Collector Ritesh Agrawal.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Friday when residents of Bazarpara locality had taken out a procession for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols.

Gaurav Agrawal (21) died in the incident, while 17 others suffered injuries.

Two occupants of the SUV, Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26), natives of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, were later arrested from the outskirts of the town.