1 Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Devotees In Chhattisgarh

Two of the injured have sustained fractures, the block medical officer told ANI

One person has died and around 20 have been injured after a car ran over a group of people - part of a procession of devotees walking to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga - in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

The one person who died has been identified as Gaurav Aggarwal, 21, a resident of Pathalgaon in Jashpur. The injured have been admitted to the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

Block Medical Officer James Minj was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that two of the injured were being referred to other hospitals with fractures.

The car - a maroon Mahindra Xylo - had a Madhya Pradesh number plate and sped away after the horrific accident, driving towards nearby Sukhrapara.

However, furious locals raced after the vehicle and found it abandoned by the side of the roa.

It had been driven into the ditch and it was found with the driver-side door open, and the rear windshield and door windows broken. The driver had reportedly fled.

With input from ANI