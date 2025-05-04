New Law Against Conversion In Chhattisgarh? What Chief Minister Said

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced that his government will introduce a new stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Mr Sai also advocated for the delisting of tribals -- removing tribals from the Scheduled Tribe category if they convert to another region -- saying it will prevent proselytisation.

"India is a secular country. There is no problem in accepting any religion according to one's own faith and belief. But some people have been converting people, particularly the poor, by luring and misleading them on the pretext of providing education and other facilities. I think it is wrong and should not happen. It will stop with delisting," he said.

On being asked about introducing a new law against illegal conversion, Mr Sai said, "There is an existing law in Chhattisgarh against illegal religious conversion. There is a need to strengthen it further. We are examining what kind of law is there in other states. In the coming time, we will definitely introduce a strict law so that religious conversion can be stopped." He did not say when the law would be introduced in the Assembly.

Over the demand of delisting by several tribal communities, the Chief Minister said, "There is a provision in the Constitution that if the people of Scheduled Caste (SC) convert to other religion, then they are deprived of the benefits given under the category concerned." "But this is not the case with Scheduled Tribes (ST). If a tribal converts to another religion, they continue to get the benefits given to the ST community and even those given to minorities," he said.

Tribals from Bastar and Surguja have been demanding delisting which means all the tribals who were converted to Christianity or other religion, be stripped of their ST status.

"The demand (of delisting) is being continuously raised by the tribal society. Kartik Oraon ji, who was an MP from Congress from Bihar, had said in the Parliament that converted tribals should not be entitled to benefits given under ST category. As per my knowledge, more than 250 MPs had submitted applications in the Parliament in this regard on behalf of the tribal society," he said.

Mr Sai said tribal society has been raising the delisting demand by holding meetings and signing that delisting should happen.

