Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Says Uniform Code Bill Likely In Winter Session

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced at NDTV's "Emerging Chhattisgarh" conclave that a bill for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could be introduced in the state's upcoming winter session.

At the conclave, the chief minister said that Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Rama and the birthplace of Mother Kaushalya; hence, women's respect and welfare are the government's top priority. He also announced that the "Bastar Mune" (Leading Bastar) campaign is being launched to rejuvenate Bastar, and 3.6 million people have already undergone health checkups. A new industrial policy has also been implemented to connect the state's youth with private sector employment.

Women Empowerment And The Lakhpati Didi Scheme

The chief minister stated that, in addition to the "Mahatari Vandan Yojana," the state government is taking several major steps to empower women economically. He said that the previous government had taken the work of the 'Ready to Eat' scheme away from women and given it to private companies, but his government has restored it and handed it back to women's groups. Currently, approximately 3 million women in the state are being provided loans for various self-employment activities, and more than 40,000 women have been designated as 'Lakhpati Didi'.

Sharing his vision for Bastar's transformation, Chief Minister Sai said that the government is working rapidly towards a 'developed Bastar'. Under the 'Chief Minister's Health Bastar Campaign', more than 3.6 million people in the division have been screened so far. Additionally, through the 'Bastar Mune Abhiyan', officials personally visit villages, stay for two to three days, and complete pending administrative tasks, including ration cards for the elderly, on the spot.

Speaking on the expansion of agricultural and irrigation facilities in Bastar, the chief minister stated that two major irrigation projects are being initiated on the Indravati River, which will directly benefit approximately 80,000 families in the region. He stated that, with the assurance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a strong roadmap has been prepared for Bastar to make it the safest and most developed tribal division in the country.

Security Camps Become 'Seva Deras', Strict Laws on Conversion

Referring to the improvement in the security situation, the chief minister said that 'Seva Deras' are being established in areas where security camps are now being vacated. Through these 'Seva Deras', local people are being engaged in employment-oriented activities such as sewing machine distribution, tamarind packaging, and organic rice export. Recognising the issue of religious conversion as a serious challenge in the state, he stated that the 'Freedom of Religion Bill' has now become law and is fully implemented from July 1. It clearly provides for strict penalties and lengthy sentences against those involved in illegal religious conversions.

Employment From UCC And New Industrial Policy

Regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister stated that the state government is fully committed to implementing the UCC in the state, and efforts are underway to implement it in the upcoming winter session of the Legislative Assembly

Speaking on youth employment, the chief minister acknowledged that it is not possible to employ every youth through government jobs alone. Therefore, special provisions have been made in the state's new Industrial Policy.

Under this policy, industrialists who provide maximum employment to local youth will be provided special facilities and incentives by the government.