13-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped In Chhattisgarh, 3 Arrested: Police

Chhattisgarh: The incident took place on the night of July 11, police said. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three persons, one of whom is a minor, in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday apprehended the accused, who are residents of Mauharpura in Manendragarh town, Manendragarh station house officer Sachin Singh said.

Korea is a neighbouring district, located 190 km from Korba.

The incident took place on the night of July 11, when the girl had stepped out of her house to meet a friend in the locality, the official said.

The minor accused allegedly waylaid the girl, took her to an isolated spot and raped her, he said, adding that the boy also threatened the victim.

On July 14, the boy and two other accused took the victim to a godown in Chainpur area in a car and raped her, Mr Singh said.

The victim then informed her parents, following which a complaint was lodged against the trio on Thursday and a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.