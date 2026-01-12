Student Asks For Breakfast At Chhattisgarh Hostel, Gets Attacked By Servers

A breakfast request in a university mess hall has exploded into a chilling flashpoint over campus safety at Guru Ghasidas Central University in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, after a BTech student was allegedly chased and attacked with a knife in full view of other hostel residents.

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning at the mess hall of Tatya Bhil Boys' Hostel, where Harsh Agrawal reportedly went to ask for breakfast after serving hours had ended. What began as a verbal argument with the mess staff, students allege, spiralled within minutes into violence.

According to the complaint, as the dispute escalated, the two mess workers -- Deepak Kewat and Dipendra Kewat -- allegedly assaulted the student and then ran after him with a knife inside the hostel premises. The confrontation reportedly happened in front of other students, leaving many shaken.

The CCTV footage of the attack has been circulated widely online, prompting students to claim that this is not just an isolated brawl but a warning siren about security gaps in the campus.

Soon after the video circulated, students moved to the Koni police station and lodged a complaint, demanding swift action. They argued that if a student can be threatened with a knife inside a hostel mess -- one of the most "routine" and crowded spaces -- then the campus safety system is already failing.

A senior police officer, Pankaj Kumar Patel said a case has been registered on basis of the student's complaint. Police have arrested both accused, Deepak Kewat and Dipendra Kewat, and are investigating further, officials said.

While the arrests have brought immediate relief, the bigger question now is how a mess dispute could lead to an armed chase inside a Central university hostel?

The students are demanding that the university administration not treat this as a "mess issue," but as a serious campus security breakdown calling for stricter checks, tighter monitoring in hostel areas, and accountability for those responsible for day-to-day safety oversight.