Obscenity At Chhattisgarh Dance Programme, One More Cop Suspended

The crackdown in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district has widened in the wake of viral videos showing alleged obscene acts at a dance programme where officials and policemen were seen showering dancers with cash. A policeman has now been suspended in connection with the case. Earlier, the Collector had removed Tulsi Das Markam, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Mainpur, after he was allegedly seen throwing money at dancers, while two policemen were suspended for misconduct.

The controversy erupted after clips from an orchestra show surfaced online, purportedly showing semi-nude dancing, with SDM Tulsi Das Markam and policemen present at the venue not only showering money on the performers but also recording videos.

As outrage grew, Gariaband Collector Bhagwan Singh Uike removed the SDM from his post and formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter. Shortly after, the police arrested 14 members of the committee that organised the event.

Superintendent of Police Vedvrat Sirmaurya had earlier ordered action against policemen who were allegedly seen kissing and misbehaving with the dancers.

Head Constable Dilochan Rawte, Constable Shubham Chauhan, and Constable Jai Kansari, all posted at Devbhog police station, were suspended. The Child Protection Commission has also directed the authorities to investigate whether any minor was present at the event and sought a report within 24 hours.

According to sources, the incident took place in Urmal village, where a youth committee organised a six-day programme.

The organisers obtained permission on December 29, 2025 from Mainpur SDM Tulsi Das Markam, citing "entertainment" as the purpose. Dancers from Jai Durga Opera, Cuttack (Odisha) were invited. The dance shows were scheduled for January 8, 9 and 10 and were widely publicised in the area.

Officials, policemen and villagers attended on different days, with videos now surfacing from multiple nights. A large crowd reportedly gathered on January 8, while the SDM attended on January 9, when organisers allegedly reserved front-row seats for him and others. The dance programme allegedly continued from 11 pm to 3 am.

The police action began after a local man lodged a complaint alleging the spread of obscenity. A case was registered against organisers Devanand Rajput, Govind Dewangan, Narendra Sahu and Hasan Dada. They were arrested and later released on bail, while administrative and police-level action continued as the controversy escalated.