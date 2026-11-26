In a remarkable act of devotion, a Chennai-based Jain couple donated gold weighing 121 kg, valued at Rs 206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirupati temple on Thursday, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Vardhaman and Radhika Jain formally handed over the precious ornaments to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) priests and representatives. The donated items include gold jewellery studded with diamonds, making it one of the most notable offerings to the temple.

Speaking after the ceremony, Chief Minister Naidu expressed gratitude to the donors and described the contribution as an extraordinary expression of faith.

"Donating gold ornaments worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara is an exceptional act. The Jain couple have come forward with this offering out of their deep devotion and faith in the deity. I consider myself fortunate to have been part of this historic occasion," he said.

Naidu said that the couple had told him that they made the donation following a divine inspiration. He noted that Tirumala represents faith, devotion and spiritual fulfilment, adding that the devotion shown by devotees had continued from the days of Sri Krishnadevaraya to the present generation.

Recalling the contributions of ancient rulers, including the Pallavas, Cholas, Cheras, Pandyas, Mysore and Maratha kings, he said generations of devotees and rulers had enriched the temple with valuable ornaments and offerings.

Sharing a personal experience, the chief minister recalled surviving the Alipiri bomb attack, saying, "Lord Venkateswara gave me a new lease of life. It was His blessings that saved me."

He urged the TTD to preserve the sanctity of the temple and prioritise cow protection, Vedic traditions, and environmental conservation. He also announced plans to promote the 'Vruksho Govindam' initiative, expand temple infrastructure and construct 5,000 temples across Andhra Pradesh with TTD's support.

Naidu further said his government would strengthen annadanam (food donation), healthcare, and educational initiatives, emphasising that "Manava Seve Madhava Seva" (service to humanity is service to God) should guide devotees.

Appealing to wealthy individuals to follow the Jain couple's example, he said that wealth should be used for social welfare, spiritual causes, and the service of the underprivileged.