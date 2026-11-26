In what is being described as an unprecedented offering to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an anonymous non-resident Indian (NRI) devotee is set to donate 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara. The collection, estimated to be worth somewhere between approximately Rs 160 crore to 206 crore, will be formally handed over to TTD in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu later today.

The donation comprises 45 gold ornaments arranged in nine sets, specially designed for adorning the presiding deity and the processional deities.

The collection includes a Srivari crown, Padma Paadalu (sacred lotus feet ornaments) and other traditional ornaments intended to provide elaborate decoration to the deity.

The ornaments have been specially manufactured at Chennai-based GRT Jewellers. They were transported to Tirumala under tight security. TTD officials have made arrangements to display the collection at the Ranganaikula Mandapam, using specially constructed plywood display racks.

According to the proposed programme, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Tirumala after reaching Tirupati at around 10 am. Following darshan of Lord Venkateswara through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, he is scheduled to participate in the donation ceremony at approximately 11.30 am. The donor will formally hand over the ornaments to TTD Executive Officer in the Chief Minister's presence.

Temple priests are expected to adorn the deity with the newly donated ornaments on Friday.

The jewellery includes a crown (Kireetam), waist belt (Vaddanam), shoulder ornaments (Bhujakeertulu), conch and discus emblems (Sankhu-Chakralu), and protective hand ornaments (Abhaya Hastalu). The designs have reportedly been prepared in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions and TTD's ritual requirements.

The donation is being described as one of the largest individual temple donations in India's history.

TTD administers the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, widely regarded as India's richest operational temple trust with its estimated total assets at approximately Rs 2.26 lakh crore.