'Chaupat Pradesh': Kamal Nath Slams BJP For 'Ruining' Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath said Shivraj Chouhan did not talk about employment and about farmers (file)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that he was not the model of 2018 but of 2023.

The remark was made at an election rally in Indore's Sanwer assembly constituency on Wednesday when Kamal Nath announced that he had come to adopt the constituency.

"I have come to adopt Sanwer. The rights that belong to the people of Chhindwara, who have voted for me for 44 years, will be given to the people of Sanwer. I don't say this everywhere but Sanwer is a symbol of betrayal (a reference to BJP Minister Tulsiram Silawat who joined the BJP during the 2020 coup). That's why I am saying this. Kamal Nath is not a 2018 model but a model of 2023. I will always stand with you for justice," he said.

He further said that the condition of the state is for everyone to see. Calling the state "Chaupat Pradesh (a ruined state)", Mr Nath said: "Ruined health system, ruined education system, ruined agricultural system, ruined industries, ruined economy, ruined ration system, and ruined nutrition system. This truth is in front of everyone."

"Madhya Pradesh is no longer Madhya Pradesh, it has become a scam state and a corruption state. Today, every individual in the state is either a victim of corruption or a witness to corruption," the Congress leader said.

"The election on November 17 is neither for any candidate nor for any party. It is an election for the future of Madhya Pradesh and the future of women and young men and women. The button that will be pressed on November 17 will not be for one candidate or party, it will be for the future of the state and the young men and women of Indore and of Sanwer. If you support truth, the future will be secured," Mr Nath added.

The Congress leader attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that he did not talk about employment and about farmers.

"Today Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his big leaders do not talk about employment and farmers. When we talk about farmers and employment, they (BJP) ask what Congress has done in 70 years. I want to tell them that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to school, the school was built by the Congress. Shivraj ji, the schools and colleges you went to were built by the Congress," Kamal Nath said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government was a symbol of inflation and corruption.

"CM Chouhan's announcement machine and lie machine are running at double speed. Now, the time has come to bid farewell to him. The people of Madhya Pradesh will bid farewell to him. You (Shivraj Chouhan) have ruined the state. Today, you do not see the sorrow of the farmer, you do not see the tears of the young men and women. But your mouth runs a lot. There is a lot of difference between running one's mouth and running a state. Today the biggest challenge is the youth. They will build our state. Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of unemployment and is our first challenge. I say this everywhere - our priority will be unemployment," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is going to polls inon November 17 and votes will take counted on December 3.

