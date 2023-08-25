PM Modi To Meet ISRO Scientists Tomorrow, Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

PM Modi will visit Bengaluru tomorrow to congratulate Team ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru tomorrow morning to congratulate Team ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

He is slated to spend an hour at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and greet scientists of the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, PM Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

According to BJP, party leaders and workers would welcome PM Modi at two places - outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC.

He had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touch down of Chandrayaan-2 mission's 'Vikram' lander. But in the early hours of September 7, barely minutes before it was slated to land, ISRO lost contact with the craft, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.



