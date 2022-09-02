Account Hacked, Says Cafe Chain Chaayos After 'Liking' Anti-Muslim Tweets

Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja said the company's Twitter account "was hacked for about half hour and a few offensive tweets were liked in that time".

Chaayos runs a tea-forward line of cafes in the country.

New Delhi:

Cafe chain Chaayos on Thursday apologised and said its Twitter account had been hacked after facing a backlash for its social media handle seemingly liking three anti-Muslim tweets.

The cafe chain had apologised earlier too, and had said it was investigating the incident.

Many Twitter users were outraged by the three tweets that targeted Muslims and were visible under the 'Liked' section of the brand's Twitter page.

The company's response, however, left many unconvinced about why anyone would only like three offensive tweets if they had access to the handle.

Founded in 2012, Chaayos has promoted a tea-forward line of cafes in Indian cities, competing with the likes of Cafe Coffee Day and Starbucks.

