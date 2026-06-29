Cessna Aircraft Crash Lands Along Highway In UP, Trainee Pilot Safe

A trainee pilot flying a Cessna 152 aircraft belonging to Chetak Aviation "crash landed" along a highway near Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Monday, prompting an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Cessna 152 aircraft, registered as VT-AFB, was on a solo training sortie from Aligarh when it came down in a field near Kasganj.

Confirming the incident, the DGCA said, "On June 29, a Chetak Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft (VT-AFB) engaged in solo flying at Aligarh crash landed in field in Kasgunj. She is reported to be safe. DGCA is investigating the occurrence."

The flying training organisation, Chetak Aviation said the aircraft landed on the site of an expressway and that the 28-year-old trainee pilot was unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Kasganj police said senior officers and local police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

In a post on X, the police said, "Upon receiving information that a trainee aircraft had crashed during an emergency landing within the Kasganj police station area on June 29, 2026, senior officials and local police immediately arrived at the scene and arranged for the female pilot on board to be taken to the hospital for treatment; her condition is currently stable. Necessary action regarding the matter is being taken at the police station level."

The aviation regulator has ordered a probe to ascertain the circumstances that led to the emergency landing.