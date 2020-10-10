Centre's Advisory To States On Crimes Against Women Amid Hathras Outrage

Faced with an avalanche of criticism directed at governments over their failure to protect women from horrific crimes - which failure has come into sharp focus after the Hathras horror in Uttar Pradesh - the centre has reminded state and UT governments of existing guidelines for "mandatory action by police in cases of crimes against women".

These include "compulsory registration of FIR", completion of investigation (in relation to rape) within two months and a medical examination in a rape, or sexual assault, case to be completed by a competent medical professional within 24 hours of reciept of information of such a crime.

The centre said that "failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in context of women safety" and warned of "stringent action" against those not following these rules.

The reminder of existing laws comes amid severe criticism of the UP government and police over its handling of the Hathras tragedy, in which a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and tortured by four men from so-called upper castes.