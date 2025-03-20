UP Professor, Accused Of Raping Students, Arrested After 72 Hours On The Run

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have arrested a 50-year-old Geography professor accused of sexually abusing his students - he allegedly filmed these acts and used these 59 videos to blackmail them into silence, as well as force them to perform further sexual favours.

Rajnish Kumar, the Chief Proctor of the Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College in Hathras, had been on the run since the allegations broke earlier this week, accompanied by horrific videos of students being sexually assaulted that were shared with the cops on a USB flash, or pen, drive.

Police sources told NDTV Kumar claimed not to know how many women he had abused.

He said he only began recording his attacks a few years ago - after a web camera inadvertently recorded a student being molested - indicating many more women may have been raped.

Sources said he had also accepted bribes from students and their parents to give them higher marks on tests and find them jobs, which he also used to force sexual favours.

How UP Professor Got Horrific Idea

Kumar told the cops that in 2009 he was in a sexual relationship (reportedly consensual) with a student. And, once, when they were having sex the webcam on a computer recorded them.

That, he claimed, gave him the 'idea' - to record women being raped and blackmail them.

According to Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, the Superintendent of Police in Hathras, Kumar then installed special software on his computer to record his rapes.

Who Is Rajnish Kumar?

The cops have said Kumar was previously married - in 1996. The status of that marriage is unclear. The couple did not, though, have children.

In 2001 he was appointed as a teacher at the Bagla College. Last year he was promoted to Chief Proctor.

His reign of terror and sexual abuse began in 2008. The more than 65 videos that have now been recovered from his mobile phone, include some uploaded on pornographic websites.

