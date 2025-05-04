A Mystery 36-Digit Credit Made UP Farmer 'Richest' Man, Bank Says...

Sitting in his humble home in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Ajit was in disbelief when his account reflected a bank balance comprising 36 digits.

On April 24, Ajit's account was debited for Rs 1,800 and then again for Rs 1,400 the same day. Not just his family, but his entire village was in shock when his bank balance on April 25 reflected at a whopping Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542.

What was his wife's honest admission of happiness on seeing such an amount of money soon turned to fear of being targeted by fraudsters. On contacting the banking merchant, Ajit was told that the credit was a technical glitch that was tracked to a branch in Jammu and Kashmir. After the same balance continued to reflect, he approached the police, who asked him to submit another application to the cybercrime division.

Ajit now worries if he has been defrauded, as his account remains frozen.

The figure was beyond counting for Ajit, whose bank balance stood much higher than the net worth of the world's richest man and SpaceX CEO, pegged at Rs 2,84,17,69,27,10,400 by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a 14-digit figure.

