Hathras Gang Rape Victim Strangled, Had Cervical Spine Injury: Autopsy

Hathras Case: The woman had been assaulted by four upper caste men from her village on September 14.

The woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras who died days after being gang raped and tortured, was strangled and suffered cervical spine injury, her autopsy report has said. The "final diagnosis" did not mention rape.

The report has been released by the Delhi hospital where the 20-year-old died on Tuesday.

The woman had been assaulted by four upper caste men from her village on September 14. She was found by her family in the fields, naked, bleeding, with multiple fractures and a gash in her tongue.

The autopsy report referred to "rape and strangulation" in her medical history and said she had suffered from cervical spinal injury.

The final diagnosis was: "Alleged post-strangulation with cervical spine injury with sepsis with cardiopulmonary arrest".

The injury to her neck had left her paralysed and struggling to breathe, according to her family.

The report also says: "Poor prognosis and patients' condition was explained to the attendant. The condition of the patient deteriorated gradually despite adequate treatment."

She was given CPR and "despite all resuscitative efforts", declared dead at 8.55 am on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh police have said they are waiting for forensic reports to confirm rape. They also claimed the woman's tongue was cut because she bit it while her attackers were trying to strangle her.

Outrage over the incident spiraled after the UP police took away the woman's body and cremated it near their village in the dead of night against her family's wishes, with her parents and brothers locked in their home.

The family had begged to be allowed to take her body and perform the last rites the next morning, but they could not even get a last glimpse before her cremation.