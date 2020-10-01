14-Year-Old Killed With Bricks, Stones In Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

Highlights The girl was attacked with stones, police said

The identity and motive of attackers are not known yet

Cops said they are pursuing all leads in the case

A 14-year-old girl, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, was found murdered in Bhadohi in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The police said her head was bashed in with bricks. The death comes as the country is still reeling from shock over the case from Hathras – the brutal attack on a 20-year-old and the aftermath of her death, the 2 am cremation of her body by the police while her family was kept locked up.

As the Hathras police came under scrutiny, their counterparts in Bhadohi said investigations are on into the teen's death.

The girl, the police said, had failed to return when she had gone to the fields to relieve herself.

The police suspect she had been raped. "This would be clear after the postmortem report is in," said an officer of the local police.

It is not yet known who are the attackers are, the police said, adding that they are pursuing all leads.