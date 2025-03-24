UP Rape-Accused Leaks Nurse's Obscene Videos Online, Case Filed Against 3

A man accused of blackmailing and raping a government hospital nurse in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has allegedly shared her objectionable videos and photos on social media to extort money, police said on Monday.

A police official said that based on the complaint of the nurse's father, a case has been lodged against Suraj Kumar Gautam and his two associates Dheeraj Maurya and Vinod Maurya at the Suriyawa police station on Sunday.

Police Inspector Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the nurse was in a relationship with the main accused in the past and during those days he had taken her pictures and videos.

"When the father got to know about the matter, he lodged an FIR against him on charges of rape and blackmail. But the accused got a stay order from the Allahabad High Court in that matter," Mr Srivastava said.

Recently, the accused allegedly started demanding money from the nurse and threatened to circulate the pictures and videos online. On March 19, he and his associates shared the content on a channel on the Telegram app, the police officer said.

On Sunday, the nurse's father approached the local police, and an FIR was registered, the inspector said, adding searches have begun for all three run away accused.

Further investigations into the matter were underway, he added.

