Nurse Found Dead In UP Hospital's Bathroom, Cops Suspect Suicide

A 21-year-old nurse was found dead in the bathroom of the hospital she worked at in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday, with the police suspecting it to be a death by suicide.

The woman, Chandni, who was originally from Bihar's Siwan district, had been working at a hospital in Kanpur's Lajpat Nagar for the last month, officials said.

She was living with a family of a woman - identified as Lakshmi Gupta - in Rawatpur for the last six years.

Chandni had been at work on Saturday night but was untraceable the next morning during the change of duty. When her colleagues began searching for her, they found the bathroom door of a private room on the third floor of the hospital locked and broken - and Chandni's body lying on the ground.

Police found injections and medicines at the spot. According to officials, prima facie, it is suspected to be death by suicide by injecting poison.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is underway.

The hospital authorities have not yet shared information on the incident.