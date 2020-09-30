87 Rape Cases A Day, Crimes Against Women Up By 7%, Shows National Data

The country had recorded 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women in 2018, data shows. (File)

India recorded an average 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the year -- a rise of over seven per cent from 2018 -- shows latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The "Crimes in India -2019" report shows that crimes against women have gone up by 7.3 per cent last year. The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 62.4 per cent in 2019, up from the 58.8 per cent figure of 2018.

In 2018, 33,356 rapes were recorded across the country, up from 32,559 in 2017, according to the data from corresponding years.

"Majority of these cases under the Indian Penal Code were registered under 'cruelty by husband or his relatives' (30.9 per cent) followed by 'Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty' (21.8 per cent), 'kidnapping and abduction of women' (17.9 per cent)," the NCRB data for 2019 showed.

Not only women, the figures collated by NCRB also indicate an upward trend in cases linked to crimes against children. From 2018, the crimes against children have gone up by of 4.5 per cent in 2019.

A total of 1.48 lakh cases of crime against children were registered in 2019, of which 46.6 per cent were cases of kidnapping and 35.3 per cent cases were related to sexual offences.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data from across the country. The agency has compiled the three-volume report after collating data from 36 states and UTs and 53 Metropolitan cities.

Once again, the home ministry clearly said the latest data has not been shared by West Bengal, which is why 2018 data has been used to arrive at national and city-wise figures.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla thanked all states and UTs who carried out the mammoth exercise to collect data during the coronavirus outbreak.