Centre Releases Guide To Make AI Tools Accessible To All In India

The Centre has released a new paper explaining how Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and resources can be made easier for everyone to use. The report, by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), explains how computers, data, and AI software can be shared more widely so people across the country can create helpful tools for local languages, schools, healthcare, and other areas.

The white paper was prepared with advice from experts and stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, and aims to guide India's AI policies.

It explains that democratising access to AI infrastructure means making AI tools, like computers, data, and software models available and affordable for everyone. This helps people and organisations use AI to create local-language tools, assistive technologies, and solutions that meet India's diverse needs.

“With AI becoming central to innovation and economic progress, access to compute, datasets, and model ecosystems must be made broad, affordable, and inclusive. These resources are concentrated in a few global firms and urban centres, limiting equitable participation,” the PSA's office said on social media.

How To Make AI Accessible In India

The paper highlights three main ways,

Better access to quality data through platforms like IndiaAIKosh, Bhashini, and TGDeX.

Affordable and reliable computing resources, including government-supported GPU and TPU cloud services.

Connecting AI with Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to create shared and easy-to-use platforms.

The white paper says that making AI accessible is important for fair opportunities across the country, from villages to cities, for startups, universities, research institutions, and businesses.

Government efforts to expand infrastructure, make data easier to access, and provide computing support will help the IndiaAI Mission, ministries, regulators, and state governments drive AI-based innovation.

India's Current AI Infrastructure

India already has growing AI infrastructure:

Data centres: India hosts around 20 per cent of the world's data but only 3 per cent of global data centre capacity. Cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR are major hubs, with more expansion planned.

Supercomputers: Projects like PARAM Siddhi-AI and AIRAWAT provide shared high-performance computing for research, weather prediction, natural language processing, and more.

AI platforms: IndiaAIKosh hosts thousands of datasets and hundreds of AI models. Bhashini supports multiple Indian languages, and TGDeX allows secure sharing of state-level datasets.

Challenges

As per the study,

Private sector involvement: Public-private partnerships are essential for building more regional AI infrastructure.

Energy efficiency: AI data centres consume a lot of electricity, so renewable energy and sustainable design are important.

Uneven adoption: While sectors like telecom and manufacturing use AI actively, areas like agriculture, education, and public services still lag due to limited access to data and compute resources.