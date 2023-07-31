AAP Issues Whip To Its Rajya Sabha MPs Ahead Of Voting On Delhi Bill

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against theOrdinance.

Aam Admi Party on Monday issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from July 31 to August 4 to support the party stand on the bill to replace ordinance on control of services in Delhi when it is brought up in the House by the government in the monsoon session of Parliament.

"The following very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday 31 July, Tuesday 1 August, Wednesday 2 August, Thursday 3 August and Friday 4 August 2023, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 - Discussion and Passing," the whip notice issued by Chief whip Sushil Kumar Gupta read.

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from July 31 to August 4, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," it added.

The Bill replacing the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is on the government's agenda next week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha of the government's business for next week. Rajya Sabha was informed of the government business for the coming week by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services' from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the Ordinance.

Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will oppose the Bill in Parliament.

The government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed.

