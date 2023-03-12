Centre Opposes Same Sex Marriage, Cites 'Indian Family Unit Concept'

Living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same sex individuals (which is decriminalised now) is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife, and children which necessarily presuppose a biological man as a 'husband', a biological woman as a 'wife' and the children born out of the union between the two - who are reared by the biological man as father and the biological woman as mother, the Centre today told the Supreme Court while opposing a plea seeking recognition of same-sex marriage in the country.

It further argued that registration of marriage of same sex persons also results in violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions such as 'degrees of prohibited relationship'; 'conditions of marriage'; 'ceremonial and ritual requirements' under personal laws governing the individuals.

"The notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitably presupposes a union between two persons of the opposite sex. This definition is socially, culturally, and legally ingrained into the very idea and concept of marriage and ought not to be disturbed or diluted by judicial interpretation," the Centre said.

"The parties entering into marriage creates an institution having its own public significance, as it is a social institution from which several rights and liabilities flow. Seeking declaration for solemnisation/registration of marriage has more ramifications than simple legal recognition. Family issues are far beyond mere recognition and registration of marriage between persons belonging to the same gender," it added.