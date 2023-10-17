Amending Special Marriage Act Will Take India Back in Time: Chief Justice

The CJI stated that it is up to Parliament to decide whether or not to amend the Special Marriage Act.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, presiding over a hearing on the legalisation of same-sex marriage, said if the Special Marriage Act (SMA) is struck down, it will take the country to the "pre-independence era".

The Supreme Court will issue its long-awaited ruling on the petitions requesting legal recognition for same-sex marriage today. A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha emphasised that they were only considering the legal aspects of the Special Marriage Act and the Foreign Marriage Act and were not recognising non-heterosexual marriages.

"If the Special Marriage Act (SMA) is struck down, it will take the country to pre-Indpendence era. If the Court takes the second approach and reads words into the SMA, it will be taking up the role of legislature. The Court is not equipped to undertake such an exercise of reading meaning into the statute," CJI Chandrachud said.

The CJI stated that it is up to Parliament to decide whether or not to amend the Special Marriage Act to allow same-sex marriage.

"This Court must be careful to not enter into the legislative domain," CJI Chandrachud said.

The Centre has consistently opposed the legalisation of same-sex marriage, arguing that it is up to parliament to decide this issue.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Chandrachud, postponed issuing a ruling on the petitions for same-sex marriage, following a ten-day hearing in May.