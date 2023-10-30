Centre's Only Goal Is To Finish AAP: Delhi Minister On Summons To Arvind Kejriwal

Centre is leaving no stone unturned to frame Arvind Kejriwal in a fake case, Saurabh Bhardwaj said

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that the Centre wants to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and finish off the party after the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, summoned the Delhi Chief Minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it is clear from the ED notice to the Delhi Chief Minister that the BJP-led central government's "only aim" is to finish the AAP.

"For this, they are leaving no stone unturned to frame Arvind Kejriwal in a fake case, send him to jail, and finish the Aam Aadmi Party," Mr Bhardwaj charged.

The ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2.

Mr Kejriwal, 55, has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

