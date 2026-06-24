Centre Notifies New Telecom Rules, Ending Decades-Old Licensing System

The government has notified rules that operationalise a new authorisation-based framework in the telecom sector, marking a transition from the legacy licensing regime.

The Centre has also notified the `Telecom eServices Portal' that enables the digital implementation of the provisions of the Telecom Act.

A set of norms has been notified under the Telecom Act, among them, the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Main Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2025, that effectively shift entities from the old licence regime to a new authorisation-based framework.

Existing Unified Licence, UASL, ISP, NLD and ILD licensees can migrate to the new regime.

The draft of the rules pertaining to the authorisation-based framework was published on September 5, 2025, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days - a window that was later extended to October 21, 2025.

"...comments and suggestions received in that period in respect of the said draft rules have been considered by the Central Government," the notification by the Telecom Department said.

The rules allow any eligible entity to apply to the government for authorisation to provide telecom services either as a network service operator, a virtual network operator (VNO), or both.

"Any person may apply to the Central Government under rule 6 to obtain authorisation, as network service operator or virtual network operator or both, to provide one or more telecommunication services that are within the scope and service area of any authorisation specified," it said.

This includes unified service authorisation for a national service area, access service authorisation for one or more service areas, wireline access service authorisation, internet service authorisation for a national service area or one or more service areas, and long-distance service authorisation for a national service area. According to the rules, any company wanting to establish, operate, or expand a satellite network must separately seek government permission and provide details of satellites, space capacity and gateway infrastructure.

"Every new authorised entity intending to establish, operate, maintain or expand a satellite network, or to provide principal telecommunication service using a satellite network, shall apply for permission of the Central Government, in such form and manner as specified on the portal," it said. This would also include details of the satellite or space segment capacity, details of the satellite earth station gateway, along with its location, and any other information as may be required by the Government.

The Government, on assessment of the application, may grant permission to the new authorised entity, it said, specifying terms including compliance with the condition that the satellite earth station gateway for each such satellite or space segment capacity is located in India.

Technical and operating conditions have also been laid out for the new authorised entities permitted to use satellite networks. This involves ensuring that all traffic on the satellite network originating from or terminating on the user terminals located in India shall pass through the company's satellite earth station gateway located in India.

Real-time traffic monitoring facilities will have to be provided to ensure compliance with the clauses.

Outlining technical and operating conditions, the latest rules further state that an authorised entity will ensure that data, logs and information associated with its telecom network shall be stored within India and no copies of such data, logs and information shall be routed, shared or made available outside India.

Further, it said every new authorised entity will provide location details of all such systems of its telecommunication network to the Central Government as may be directed.

"Every new authorised entity shall, prior to establishment or expansion of a telecommunication network in security sensitive areas as may be specified by the Central Government, apply to the Central Government on the portal, for its approval," it said.

Every entity having authorisation to provide access services, internet services, international long distance services, or permission to establish gateways, would, in accordance with the orders or directions that the Government may issue, establish and operate a lawful interception system and monitoring facilities in relation to interception of messages, it said.