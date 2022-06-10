'Centre Has Improved Country's Health Sector In A Holistic Way': PM Modi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Central government has emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country and has tried to modernise facilities in the last eight years.

PM Modi inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali multi-speciality hospital at Gujarat's Navsari on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, he said, "During the last eight years, we have emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health."

He highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the "pride" of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition."

Before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

According to PM Modi, the government, in the last eight years has given importance to the upliftment of the poor.

"In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

