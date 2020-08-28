Centre Approves Doubling COVID-19 Testing In Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Satyendar Jain said that home ministry has given permission to double the coronavirus testing.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given permission to double the coronavirus testing in the national capital.

"Delhi Chief Minister gave instructions to double the COVID-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so. I am happy that after my letter, MHA has clarified and cleared it and I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon," said Mr Jain.

"Home Ministry should first see COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and rest of India, then talk about managing Delhi. This is unfortunate that despite Delhi CM's approval for doubling the testing, the order had to be cleared by MHA also," he added.

However, home ministry on Thursday refuted Delhi government's allegations that it was not allowing them to increase Covid-19 testing.

The Health Minister informed that so far 167,604 people have been infected, out of which 150,027 have recovered in Delhi. Almost 90 per cent of the people have been recovered across the national capital, he added.