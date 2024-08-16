Centre Announces Major Reshuffle Of Top Bureaucrats: See Names, Details

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared a series of bureaucratic appointments

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared a series of high-profile bureaucratic appointments in various ministries, marking a reshuffling of leadership in key departments. The latest appointments, which include new postings across finance, defence, and minority affairs, reflect the government's emphasis on experience and continuity.

Following are the officers whose appointments have been approved, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary at the Department of Personnel and Training, said in a statement.

Vivek Joshi, lAS (Hyderabad, 1989), Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS (Kerala, 1989), Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence vice Aramane Giridhar, lAS (Andhra Pradesh, 1988) upon completion of his tenure on 31.10.2024. The ACC has also approved extension in service of Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS (Kerala, 1989) as Secretary, Department of Defence beyond the age of superannuation, for a period up to 31.10.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Katikithala Srinivas, lAS (Gujarat, 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs as Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Manoj Govil, lAS (Madhya Pradesh, 1991), Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance

Vandana Gurnani, lAS (Karnataka, 1991), presently in the cadre as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Chandra Sekhar Kumar, lAS (Odisha, 1992), Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs vice Katikithala Srinivas, lAS (Gujarat, 1989) upon his appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Neelam Shammi Rao, lAS (Madhya Pradesh, 1992), Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment as Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, Ministry of Minority Affairs in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

Punya Salila Srivastava, lAS (AGMUT, 1993), Special Secretary, Prime Minister's Office as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vice Apurva Chandra, lAS (Maharashtra, 1988) upon his superannuation on September 30, 2024.

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, lAS (Madhya Pradesh, 1993), Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs vice Manoj Govil, lAS (Madhya Pradesh, 1991) upon his appointment as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

Deepti Umashankar, lAS (Hyderabad, 1993), Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Officer on Special Duty to the President in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government from the date of assumption of charge. The officer will take over as Secretary to the President vice Rajesh Verma, lAS (Odisha, 1987) upon his superannuation on August 31 this year.

Sukriti Likhi, lAS (Hyderabad, 1993), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel as Officer on Special Duty, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government. The officer will take over as Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention vice Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, lAS (Jharkhand, 1990) upon his superannuation on September 30, 2024.

Sanjeev Kumar, lAS (Maharashtra, 1993), Chairman, Airports Authority of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation as Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, lAS (Nagaland, 1993), Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry vice Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS (Kerala, 1989) upon his appointment as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence.

Prashant Kumar Singh, lAS (Manipur, 1993), Chief Executive Officer, Government e-MarketplaCe Special Purpose Vehicle, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India. The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy vice Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, lAS (AGMUT, 1990) upon his superannuation September 30.

Ashok Kumar Kaluaram Meena, lAS (Odisha, 1993), Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti vice Vini Mahajan, lAS (Punjab, 1987) upon her superannuation on October 31.

Nagaraju Maddirala, lAS (Tripura, 1993), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance vice Vivek Joshi, lAS (Hyderabad, 1989) upon his appointment as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Pankaj Kumar Mishra, IRS (Income Tax, 1989), presently in the cadre as Member Finance, Atomic Energy Commission, Department of Atomic Energy in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

A Neeraja, IFoS (Uttar Pradesh, 1990), Special Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers as Officer on Special Duty, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India. The officer will take over as Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment vice Ashish Upadhyaya, lAS, upon his superannuation on September 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them:

Sunil Paliwal, lAS (Tamil Nadu, 1993), Chairperson, Chennai Port Trust as Chairperson, Chennai Port Trust in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government.

Vikram Dev Dutt, lAS (AGMUT, 1993), Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation as Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation in the rank and pay of secretary to the government.