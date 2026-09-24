Central Agency Search In Mohali Is Fresh Political Flashpoint In Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate's search operation at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority office continued for more than 36 hours on Wednesday. The teams of the Central agency are expected to remain at the premises through the night for a probe they are tight-lipped about.

The ED teams started the search around 11:30 am on Tuesday and continued examining official records, documents and computer systems. Staff members are also being questioned as part of the ongoing operation.

The prolonged search has turned the GMADA office into the centre of political activity in Punjab. The operation continued well beyond normal working hours, and mattresses and other essential items were brought into the premises.

The development indicates that ED officials may continue their search and questioning overnight.

The agency has so far maintained a tight-lipped approach about the details of the operation, including the specific records being examined and the nature of the case under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ED action has triggered a fresh political row in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu have reacted to the developments -- both raising political issues surrounding the ongoing ED operation.

The latest developments have added another layer to the political confrontation in the state, with the prolonged Central agency action drawing attention amid already intense political activity ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The search at GMADA is continuing, and further details about the documents examined, officials questioned and the outcome of the operation are awaited.

The investigation also involves an alleged waiver of dues amounting to Rs 57 crore during the re-allotment of a cancelled plot, sources indicated.

The investigation involves the alleged collusion between GMADA officials and a private consultancy firm. Compensation amounts paid for land acquisition are also under ED scrutiny.

Financial transactions of Gurpreet Singh Saini, a relative of Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, are also being investigated.