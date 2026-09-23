SIT To Probe Central Agency Findings In Case Linked To Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the Enforcement Directorate's findings in the controversial "monthly payment" case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited, with the probe set to focus primarily on alleged hawala transactions. The case holds political significance. The probe will focus on Kerala's former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and former minister Mohammed Riyas, who also is the spouse of Veena.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Crime Branch ADGP. SP Vikraman has been appointed the investigating officer. Deputy Superintendents will also be part of the team.

The order to form the SIT was issued by the state police chief, with directions to complete the investigation within a stipulated timeframe. The team has been given 30 days to complete its preliminary inquiry.

The investigation will begin with the findings and material shared by the Enforcement Directorate. The alleged hawala transactions flagged by the central agency are expected to form a key part of the probe.

Government Acts 15 Days After ED Letter

The decision comes 15 days after the Enforcement Directorate formally wrote to the Kerala government, seeking action on its findings.

The government had received legal advice that a case could be registered against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The government, however, has decided to conduct a preliminary investigation before taking a call on registering a case.

The decision was taken following discussions between Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala had also summoned senior police officers on Tuesday to discuss the possible course of action.

Following this, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department forwarded instructions to the DGP to form an investigation team. DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar had earlier indicated that a preliminary inquiry will be conducted first and that a specific timeframe will be fixed for completing it.

The SIT will now examine the ED's findings and determine whether there is sufficient material to proceed with the registration of a criminal case, with the alleged hawala trial expected to be a central focus of the investigation.

The BJP has alleged that the Congress-led UDF is trying to protect the former Chief Minister by not filing an FIR.