Probe Agency Raids On Punjab Government Body In Mohali Spark AAP vs Centre

The Enforcement Directorate's ongoing searches at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office have triggered a sharp political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre, with AAP leaders staging a protest outside the GMADA premises.

The Punjab government has also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent judicial intervention over the ED operation. The court has appointed a Warrant Officer to monitor the search and seizure proceedings and submit a status report by 2 pm. The officer has been authorised to visit the search site at any time.

The ED searches at GMADA have continued for a second day as part of a wider money-laundering investigation involving alleged irregularities in land acquisition, change of land use and compensation payments. Searches have also been conducted at locations linked to AAP leader Satyendar Jain, officials and the relative of Punjab minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

The raids have now spilled onto the streets, with AAP leaders and workers protesting outside the GMADA office and accusing the central agency of targeting Punjab ahead of the elections.

AAP attacks Centre over ED action

Delhi AAP leader Manish Sisodia launched a strong attack on the ED on X, and alleging that its officials were breaking locks and entering premises. He further claimed that the agency was returning empty-handed from searches.

Punjab AAP leader Balbir Singh alleged on X that "elections are coming and raids have started", claiming that AAP leaders, workers and government officials were being targeted. He alleged that central agencies were being used when the BJP had no political answer in Punjab.

State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also alleged that ED raids had intensified as the elections approach. He questioned the use of central agencies and said Punjab would not be intimidated by such action.

Opposition questions AAP's stand

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also entered the political debate, questioning the Punjab government's handling of the ED action and raising questions over the circumstances surrounding the GMADA searches.

BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar also criticised the government over the developments, adding another political dimension to the controversy.

The ED, meanwhile, is conducting the searches as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and money-laundering-linked transactions. The allegations made by AAP about political targeting remain contested.

With the High Court now monitoring the proceedings, an AAP protest outside GMADA and attacks from opposition parties, the ED operation has evolved into a major political and legal flashpoint in Punjab.