'US Or Chandigarh': Punjab Minister vs Ravneet Bittu Over Probe Agency Raid

A political faceoff has erupted between Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over the Enforcement Directorate's searches at the residence of Mundian's nephew in Sahnewal.

The confrontation began after Bittu alleged that Mundian had left the country and gone to the United States while the ED was conducting its search.

Mundian responded sharply, dismissing the allegation and challenging Bittu to verify his whereabouts before making such claims.

"I am addressing this press conference from the party office in Sector 39, Chandigarh, not from America," Mundian said, directly countering Bittu's claim.

Turning the attack on the BJP leader, Mundian took a sarcastic swipe at Bittu, alleging that after losing his political prospects, he had effectively opened a "travel agency" near his residence and had already "booked tickets" to send him and his nephew abroad.

Mundian also accused Bittu of spreading incorrect information before the media. He clarified that Gurpreet Singh alias Prince, whose Sahnewal residence was searched by the ED, is his nephew and not his nephew-in-law, as allegedly described by Bittu.

The minister's remarks have turned the ED action into a direct political confrontation between AAP and BJP.

While Bittu used the raids to question Mundian's whereabouts, the AAP minister sought to turn the allegation back on the former Union minister, presenting himself before the media in Chandigarh and challenging the BJP leader's version.

The exchange also comes against the backdrop of the ED investigation linked to alleged money laundering in connection with GMADA and associated entities. Mundian has alleged that the central agency's action is being used to exert political pressure on him and his party.

For Bittu, the issue has become an opportunity to target the AAP government over an investigation involving a serving minister's relative. For Mundian, the immediate political battle is over the allegation that he had fled abroad during the ED searches.

The war of words has therefore shifted the spotlight from the ED raids themselves to a personal political faceoff-with Bittu questioning Mundian's whereabouts and Mundian responding with a public appearance, a counterattack and a "travel agency" jibe.