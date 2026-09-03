Probe Agency ED Searches Underway Across South India Over Drug Trafficking

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala as part of money laundering investigations linked to several narcotics trafficking cases involving methamphetamine, ganja, hashish oil and MDMA.

The searches are being conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, with investigators probing suspected drug money trails, hawala transactions, properties and other assets allegedly acquired from proceeds of crime.

Tamil Nadu Methamphetamine-Hawala Case

In one case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted Sri Lankan nationals N Ajanthan and K Madhushan at Mandapam Refugee Camp in Ramanathapuram on June 11, 2024, and recovered 1.470 kg of methamphetamine.

Three days later, on June 14, 2024, NCB intercepted K Krishna Kumari while she was allegedly receiving currency from Mohammed Rizaludeen at a premises on Angappa Naicken Street in Mannady, Chennai.

Investigators recovered Indian currency worth Rs 1.29 crore, USD 30,000 and Sri Lankan currency worth LKR 5,030.

According to the investigation, the premises was allegedly being operated by Mohammed Rizaludeen on behalf of S Nisardeen, who was then residing in Dubai, and was being used for unauthorised hawala transactions.

The money recovered is suspected to be linked to the sale of methamphetamine transported to Sri Lanka. The PMLA probe is examining the generation, receipt, movement and possible investment of proceeds allegedly generated through drug trafficking.

Searches are underway at two premises, one in Chennai and another in Ramanathapuram district.

5.97 Kg Methamphetamine Case

In another Tamil Nadu case, Bysul Rahman was intercepted by NCB near Kilambakkam Bus Terminus in Chennai on July 24, 2024. The agency recovered 5.970 kg of methamphetamine, allegedly intended for onward movement to Sri Lanka.

The investigation has allegedly linked Syed Ibrahim, K M Mansoor and others to the financing, transportation and hawala settlement connected with the trafficking operation.

The NCB also seized Rs 39.38 lakh in cash, 586 grams of gold and 1 kg of silver.

The PMLA investigation is now examining mobile phones, financial records, hawala transactions, property documents and other assets allegedly connected with the proceeds of crime.

Searches are underway at two premises in Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

54.6 Kg Methamphetamine Seized in Another Tamil Nadu Case

In the Udaya Kumar case, NCB seized 2 kg of methamphetamine from Room No 109 of Hotel White Palace in Mannady, Chennai, on December 10, 2023.

According to the investigation, Sri Lankan national S Udaya Kumar had travelled from Colombo to Chennai allegedly on the instructions of Rajan alias Madan of Sri Lanka to receive the drug for onward trafficking.

Investigators have alleged that Akbar Ali acted as an intermediary between the Sri Lankan network and local supplier Raguraj K.

The investigation further revealed an alleged financial network involving hawala transactions. According to the probe, Rs 8 lakh was routed through hawala as an advance for procuring the 2 kg methamphetamine.

The NCB also recovered 54.600 kg of methamphetamine allegedly concealed in six plastic buckets at Wireless Ground in Ambattur, Chennai, allegedly by Raguraj K.

The PMLA investigation has further alleged that properties held in the names of Suganya, wife of Raguraj K, and Kannan, his brother, were acquired using funds allegedly generated from drug trafficking.

Searches are underway at six premises in Chennai.

Shrimp Farms Under ED Scanner

In another Tamil Nadu case involving M Alex, NCB intercepted him near Bharathi Nagar on the Pudukkottai-Madurai Road on April 13, 2025, and recovered 950 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Cash worth Rs 2 lakh, three mobile phones and a Toyota Camry were also seized. Alex was arrested the following day and remains lodged in Pudukkottai District Jail.

The PMLA investigation alleges that Alex accumulated assets from drug trafficking proceeds and registered properties in the names of family members and other persons.

Investigators have also detected multiple gold loans raised between July 2024 and March 2025 in the names of family members and third parties. The probe is examining whether the loans were ultimately financed or repaid using funds allegedly arranged by Alex and his associates.

The investigation has also identified around 54 shrimp farms in Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Thaliyamadi, besides vehicles, which are suspected to have been acquired using drug proceeds.

Searches are underway at six locations in Nagapattinam and Velankanni.

Karnataka Drug Trafficking Case

In Karnataka, the PMLA probe is focused on Mruthyunjaya alias Jayanna alias M J, who was apprehended on July 6, 2022, with 1.005 kg of hashish oil and 1.2 kg of ganja, with an estimated illicit market value of around Rs 80 lakh.

According to the investigation, the accused is a habitual offender with nine NDPS cases registered against him between 2007 and 2022.

The financial investigation has identified credits of more than Rs 5.15 crore across six bank accounts held by the accused and his wife. This includes cash deposits of around Rs 2.39 crore and unexplained UPI transactions worth more than Rs 57 lakh.

Investigators have also identified eight immovable properties with a declared consideration of around Rs 99 lakh and a government guidance value of approximately Rs 1.25 crore.

The probe has allegedly detected a pattern of cash deposits shortly before property purchases, followed by payments through banking channels.

Searches under the PMLA are underway at three premises in Kolar district, Malur and Hosakote.

Telangana Ganja Syndicate Under PMLA Probe

In Telangana, the investigation concerns Smt Kalapathi Nithu Bai and her associates, against whom three FIRs have been registered.

According to the probe, the accused allegedly operated an organised ganja syndicate from Lodha Basthi in Nanakramguda. The group allegedly procured ganja from Odisha, Araku and Dhoolpet in Hyderabad, stored it at residences, repacked it into smaller sachets and sold it at higher prices in Nanakramguda and nearby areas.

Across three police actions, around 53.5 kg of ganja and unaccounted cash worth Rs 67.35 lakh were seized. PhonePe scanners, mobile phones and vehicles allegedly used in the operation were also recovered.

The PMLA investigation has identified three immovable properties in the name of Nithu Bai, purchased for a total stated consideration of Rs 86.78 lakh between 2021 and 2023.

Investigators are probing whether these properties were acquired using proceeds allegedly generated through drug trafficking and subsequently projected as legitimate assets.

Searches are underway at three premises in Serilingampally, Nanakramguda and R R district in Telangana.

Kerala Hybrid Ganja Network

In Kerala, the PMLA investigation has uncovered an alleged organised network involved in trafficking hybrid ganja from Bangkok to Kochi and its subsequent distribution in the state.

The case began after Ayush Vinod was intercepted by Kerala Police while allegedly carrying 1.166 kg of hybrid ganja on a scooter. A subsequent search of his residence led to the seizure of around 15 kg more hybrid ganja and the arrest of his wife Anila M A.

The investigation allegedly revealed that Harikrishnan V B supplied the drug to Ayush and was working with Abu Tahir P B, who allegedly managed the trafficking network in Kerala.

Investigators have alleged that Jaisal N K alias Marco, operating from Bangkok, arranged the procurement and transportation of hybrid ganja and facilitated carriers travelling through Cochin International Airport.

Four alleged carriers - Sanjay P, Aneesh A, Presjith and Sreejesh - were allegedly used to transport the consignments from Bangkok to Kochi.

The investigation has also identified Fais K T as an alleged distributor and Jagath K M as the person allegedly handling the financial side, including sale proceeds and hawala transactions.

Searches are underway at four premises in Kochi and adjoining districts to trace the wider network, its financial trail and suspected proceeds of crime.

Kerala MDMA Smuggling Case

Another PMLA probe in Kerala relates to Ligiesh and three other accused persons in an MDMA smuggling case.

Ligiesh, who had arrived from Muscat, was intercepted with 949.26 grams of MDMA. The seized drug is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 50 lakh.

The investigating agency has filed a chargesheet against four accused persons.

The PMLA investigation has alleged that Ligiesh smuggled the drugs into India for local distribution and was supposed to hand them over to Rafnas and Shihabudheen on the directions of Shamnad C K, who is suspected to be the alleged mastermind.

Searches under Section 17 of the PMLA are being conducted at the residential premises of the four accused persons in Kozhikode.

Investigators are looking for documents and digital evidence that could help establish the trail of proceeds of crime, bank accounts, properties and other assets allegedly generated from the drug trade, besides identifying other persons linked to the network.

Probe Focuses On Drug Money Trail

Across these cases, the PMLA investigations are focused not only on the narcotics seizures but also on tracing the financial architecture allegedly supporting the trafficking networks.

Investigators are examining hawala channels, cash transactions, bank accounts, digital payments, mobile phones, property documents, gold and silver, vehicles and other assets to establish whether they represent proceeds of crime or were acquired using such proceeds.

The searches are aimed at identifying the complete money trail, tracing assets allegedly generated through drug trafficking and identifying individuals involved in receiving, possessing, transferring, concealing, using or investing the suspected proceeds of crime.